AstraZeneca to file documents for vaccine registration in Russia

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. AstraZeneca will submit documents for registration of its coronavirus vaccine in Russia after receiving results of the trial of combined application of AstraZeneca and Sputnik Light vaccines, the company’s press service told TASS on Wednesday.

"We are going to file documents for registration when we will receive data on results of the study of the combined application of AstraZeneca and Sputnik Light vaccines," the company said.

Foreign producers of coronavirus vaccines should send applications to the Russian Ministry of Health for the approval of their pharmaceuticals in Russia and AstraZeneca plans to file such application, chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said earlier. The company became the first international partner of RDIF in combined studies of joint vaccines, he added.