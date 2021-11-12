Four Crew Dragon astronauts enter International Space Station — NASA

NEW YORK, November 12. /TASS/. Crew members of the Crew Dragon spacecraft entered the International Space Station (ISS) after successful docking, according to a live broadcast on the website of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Docking success was confirmed at 02:32 Moscow time on Friday. The docking was held in automated mode. Shortly after, ISS crew member and NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei started preparations for the opening of hatches. The hatches were opened at 04:25 Moscow time on November 12, and four Crew Dragon astronauts entered the orbital station.

The Crew Dragon spacecraft dubbed Endurance with four astronauts aboard was launched to the International Space Station (ISS) late on Wednesday. The Falcon 9 launch vehicle lifted off from Cape Canaveral (State of Florida) at 09:04 pm Eastern Standard Time (05:04 am Moscow time, November 11). The crew includes NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron, as well as ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer. They will spend around six months on the space station.

Currently, the ISS crew comprises Roscosmos cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, as well as NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei.

It was Crew Dragon’s fourth manned mission to the ISS, following successful launches on May 30, 2020; November 30, 2020 and April 23, 2021.