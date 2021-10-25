More dangerous coronavirus strains may emerge without mass vaccination — sanitary watchdog

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. So far, there is nothing alarming about the coronavirus mutations but if vaccination coverage is as it is now, both in Russia and worldwide, the situation may change as it will furnish the coronavirus with enough time to mutate and adapt, Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, said on Monday.

"So far, there is nothing very alarming about the mutations but the situation may change. Because the slower people get vaccinated the quicker it adapts. We are giving it [the virus] this possibility. We are getting vaccinated too slowly both in Russia and worldwide," she said in an interview with Russia’s TV Channel One.

Mass vaccination of the adult population kicked off in Russia on January 18. Today, four coronavirus vaccines have been registered in Russia, namely Sputnik V and Sputnik Light developed by the Russian health ministry’s Gamaleya Center, EpiVacCorona developed by the sanitary watchdog’s Vector Center, and CoviVac developed by the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Chumakov Center. Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, and CoviVac are two-dose vaccines, while Sputnik Light is a one-dose version of Sputnik V.