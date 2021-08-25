Russia’s first-ever space movie project boosts interest in Soyuz spacecraft flights

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The number of countries wishing to fly aboard a Russian Soyuz MS spacecraft has grown with the launch of a project to shoot the first-ever space movie dubbed Vyzov (Challenge), Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin said in a live broadcast on Channel One TV on Wednesday.

"Project Vyzov on its own, as soon as it became known to the public at large, immediately led to some important events for us. I will now go into detail about the external events. The number of those wishing to fly aboard Russian spaceships has increased. We can attest to that from the standpoint of professional space flight participants. Not tourists but countries, which have expressed their desire to fly aboard Soyuz spacecraft," the Roscosmos chief specified.

The first-ever space movie is planned to be filmed aboard the International Space Station in October 2021. The space drama tentatively titled Vyzov (Challenge) is a joint project by Roscosmos, Channel One TV and the film studio Yellow, Black and White.

The Soyuz MS-19 manned spacecraft is set to blast off on October 5. The Soyuz MS-19 basic crew is comprised of cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko while the backup crew consists of cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, actress Alyona Mordovina and cameraman Alexei Dudin.