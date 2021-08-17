Roscosmos to involve Astronomic Scientific Center in creating equipment to track asteroids

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos plans to involve the Astronomic Scientific Center in the creation of equipment to be installed at the lunar research base for monitoring asteroids, a source in the aerospace industry told TASS.

"The Astronomic Scientific Center will be involved in the creation of equipment of the automated system for prevention of dangerous situations in the near-Earth space environment for monitoring asteroids, which will be installed at the lunar research base," the source said.

Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin said earlier that it is planned to involve specialists of the Astronomic Scientific Center in creating a lunar research base and developing space monitoring equipment.

The Astronomic Scientific Center is a non-state scientific organization that has set up a network of observatories in Russia and abroad.