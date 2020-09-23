Russian nuclear medicine producers to be supported subject to WTO rules, says Putin

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russian authorities should provide support to national producers of high technology products, including in the nuclear medicine sphere, without breaching WTO principles, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at the meeting with nuclear industry specialists.

Russian authorities have already taken decisions creating advantages for national manufacturers and intend "to advance this idea," Putin said. "You are certainly aware of the approach of the liberal part of our economists; it involves competition that must be observed on the domestic market. Nevertheless, I agree we will never achieve such competition because hidden support is provided continuously overseas for manufacturers. We should provide support to our manufacturers without violation of WTO principles and we do so," the head of state said.

Such decisions have already been made in respect of regulating scopes of such procurements, Putin said. "Quoting is a separate topic, it means tougher decisions, but we will continue working on this topic," the President added.