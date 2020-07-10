Crewed flight to Mars may take place in late 2030s, says Roscosmos official

An expedition to the Moon will serve as a preparation for the mission to the Mars, according to the space corporation senior official

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The late 2030s are the most probable time for a crewed spacecraft’s flight to Mars, Executive Director of Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos for Manned Space Programs Sergei Krikalyov said on Friday.

"If this [a crewed flight] takes place in the 2030s, then this will be the second half of the 2030s. Most probably, this will take place in the late 2030s," the Roscosmos official said in an interview with Mir-24 TV channel. The mission to the Red Planet will most likely be international, he said.

