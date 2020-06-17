Musk popular in Russia due to illusions pinned on private projects, says Russian scientist

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The popularity of Elon Musk and the flight of his company SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft to the ISS should be attributed entirely to private companies’ expectations of eventual privatization of space objects, a member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Alexander Aseyev, told TASS on Wednesday.

Aseyev, a former deputy president of the RAS, is certain that the current fuss about Musk’s projects stems from the expectations free market economy enthusiasts pin on the privatization of space and space projects at some future date.

Also, Aseyev attributes the popularity of Musk’s projects in Russia to the lingering illusions of the 1990s private enterprise is capable of coping with complex tasks, including those involving the economy of whole countries and the solution of ambitious technical problems.