Putin, Trump discuss space cooperation, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed Russian-US space cooperation with his US counterpart Donald Trump. The conversation was requested by the US side, the Kremlin’s press-service has said.

"Some crucial aspects of bilateral relations, including cooperation in space were touched upon," the report runs.

Earlier on Friday Putin held a conference on the development of the space rocket industry. In particular he stressed the need for developing the program of crewed space flights, adding that "it is one of the traditional strengths of the Russian space industry and the competitive edge should be retained here."

Also, Putin called for strengthening Russia’s foothold on the world market of launch services, adding it was essential to keep Russian launch vehicles competitive and in great demand.

For the implementation of the tasks facing the industry Putin urged using better the opportunities and mechanisms of public-private partnership. He said that "this is a worldwide trend that allows for rather quickly and effectively achieving the desirable results, including the creation of innovative high-tech solutions and commercially successful products.".