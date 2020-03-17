China greenlights clinical testing of first vaccine against COVID-19

The report notes that during pre-trial testing, the vaccine was deemed effective and safe

BEIJING, March 17. /TASS/. The Chinese government has approved the start of clinical testing of the first vaccine against the disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), China Central Television informed on Tuesday. "Yesterday, at 20:18 local time [15:18 Moscow time — TASS], a group of researchers led by academician Chen Wei got the approval for clinical testing," China Central Television stated.

The report notes that during pre-trial testing, Chen Wei’s vaccine was deemed effective and safe. Major General of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) Chen Wei is academician at the PLA Academy of Military Medical Sciences. She specializes in biological and chemical protection. On January 26, Chen Wei and her team of researchers arrived in Wuhan to establish the source of the coronavirus, to research the disease it causes and to develop treatment methods to combat the epidemic. Development of the vaccine

