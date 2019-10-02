Last launch of Rokot carrier rocket planned for November 29 — operator

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Operation of the basic version of the Rokot carrier rocket may be discontinued on November 29 after it is launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome with three Gonets satellite systems, first deputy head of the JSC "Satellite System Gonets" Oleg Khimochko told TASS.

"The date for the launch is November 29 but it can potentially be postponed to December 20-29," Khimochko said adding that the final decision on whether to postpone the launch will be made in the next few days.

He noted that Information Satellite Systems, manufaturer of Gonets satellites, is preparing to deliver the systems to the cosmodrome. "Even if the launch is postponed for a month, this will not make any difference for the manufacturer," Khimochko said.

The Rokot carrier rocket with the Briz-KM upper stage will deliver Gonets satellites No 24, 25 and 26 to the orbit in the framework of its last launch.