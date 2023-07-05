DPR head says NATO nations vet all Ukrainian strikes on civilian facilities

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. All civilian infrastructure targets that Ukraine chooses to strike with Western-made missiles are vetted by representatives of NATO countries, interim head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said on Rossiya-24 television.

That also goes for the recent strikes on Volnovakha city hall and social institutions in Makeyevka, he said.

"That’s all because of NATO countries. Given that high-precision, expensive weapons are used, all targets for these weapons, according to the information we have, are vetted by representatives of NATO countries. So, it’s absolutely deliberate, with an understanding of what these facilities are," Pushilin said.