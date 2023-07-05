Russian UN envoy calls accusations against Russia over children-related crimes unfounded

UNITED NATIONS, July 5. /TASS/. UN accusations against Russia in connection with alleged crimes against children during the conflict in Ukraine are not based on any facts, Russia’s envoy to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said on Wednesday.

"Any unbiased expert could confirm that there is no factual basis for the Secretary General's decisions. This is evident from the report itself, which lacks specific details. Episodes of alleged violations are described in such a way that they cannot be verified. Moreover, our requests for clarification did not yield the necessary results," he said at a UN Security Council meeting dedicated to children and armed conflicts.

Last week, the UN presented a report on behalf of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on children and armed conflicts, including the crisis in Ukraine. It listed Russia as one of the countries allegedly committing crimes against children, while sparing Ukraine, although the report contained data on deaths of children that were caused by the Ukrainian military.