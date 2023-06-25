China supports Russian leadership in connection with June 24 events — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Beijing has expressed support for the Russian leadership's measures to stabilize the situation in the country in connection with the June 24 events, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The Chinese side expressed support for the Russian leadership's efforts to stabilize the situation in the country in connection with the events of June 24 and confirmed its interest in strengthening Russia's cohesion and further prosperity," the diplomats pointed out after Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and senior Chinese diplomat Ma Zhaoxu in Beijing.

During the visit, the sides reviewed in detail the schedule of political contacts for the second half of 2023, as well as discussed prospects for further strengthening foreign policy coordination and cooperation between Moscow and Beijing at multilateral platforms. "The sides highly praised the current state of Russia-China relations and confirmed their readiness to work together to consistently strengthen them. The trustworthy nature of bilateral relations was emphasized and the great potential for expanding cooperation was noted," the ministry pointed out.

The ministry noted that the agenda of the consultations at the level of senior diplomats focused on issues related to the implementation of the tasks for the comprehensive promotion of bilateral cooperation set by Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Xi Jinping after the Chinese leader's state visit to Russia on March 20-22. They also discussed the implementation of the agreements reached between the leaders during the official visit of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to China on May 23-24.

"During his stay in the Chinese capital, Rudenko is also scheduled to have separate talks with Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Korean Peninsula Affairs Liu Xiaoming and participate in the 8th international conference ‘Russia and China: Cooperation in a New Era', which is organized annually by the Russian Council on International Affairs and the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.