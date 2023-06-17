African leaders arrive at Konstantinovsky Palace for talks with Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 17. /TASS/. Representatives from seven African countries are gathering at the Konstantinovsky Palace in Strelna near St. Petersburg, where they will soon hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to look for solutions to the Ukraine crisis.

The African peace mission has brought together South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Comoros Azali Assoumani, Senegal’s President Macky Sall, Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema, as well as Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Florent Ntsiba and Ruhakana Rugunda, special envoys of the presidents of the Republic of the Congo and Uganda respectively. On June 16, the mission visited Kiev, where they held talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

Located outside St. Petersburg, the former capital city of Russia, the Konstantinovsky Palace was a residence of the Romanov imperial family and now hosts official events, including international ones.