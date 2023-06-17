First BRICS events with Russia’s presidency to be held in September in New York

ST. PETERSBURG, June 17. /TASS/. First BRICS events within the framework of Russia’s future presidency will be held in September in New York on the sidelines of the UN session, Adviser to President, Executive Secretary of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov told reporters on Saturday.

"President [of Russia Vladimir Putin] has signed a decree and starting January 1 Russia’s BRICS presidency begins. But first events will be held in September in New York on the sidelines of the UN session as early as in September," he said.