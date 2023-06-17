No particular proposals on telephone talks between Putin and Macron or Scholz — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 17. /TASS/. There have been no particular proposals on holding telephone talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron or German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Indeed, both Scholz and Macron, as well as their representatives, have announced the importance of maintaining a dialogue with Russia, including on the top level. We share this viewpoint. So far there have been no particular proposals on holding telephone talks," he said.

"No later than yesterday [at the plenary session of the SPIEF] the president confirmed that he remains open for communication," Peskov stressed. Meanwhile, he denied rumors that the German and French leaders are allegedly trying to get through to the Russian leader but they are not connected. "No, this is not true," he said.