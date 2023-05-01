Top diplomats of Russia, Pakistan confirm intention to deepen political dialogue

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Foreign ministers of Russia and Pakistan, Sergey Lavrov and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, have shared greetings on the occasion of 75 years since establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, confirming the intention to deepen the political dialogue and develop economic ties, according to a statement published by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday.

"Heads of international political agencies noted with satisfaction the traditionally friendly nature of ties between the two countries, rated highly the level of the Russian-Pakistani cooperation and interaction at international platforms that has been reached," the ministry said.

"The sides confirmed mutual intention to consistently deepen the political dialogue, develop multi-faceted cooperation in counterterrorist, trade, economic and other practical areas," the statement said.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on May 1, 1948.