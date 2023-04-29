UN chief takes no steps yet on arbitration against US, says senior Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, April 29. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has taken no steps yet on launching the arbitration against the United States on the breach of its commitments as the receiving party and Russia will seek the implementation of this procedure, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told reporters.

"Our demand on commencing the arbitration on this issue was formulated not today or yesterday. We have long been demanding this. We repeated this demand during our latest contact with the [UN} secretary-general. And we will keep repeating it," the senior Russian diplomat said.

"There have been no concrete actions on the part of the [UN] secretary-general on this issue so far," Vershinin stressed.

"However, we believe that this has to be done. There is a lot of evidence that the Americans violate their commitments as the receiving party," the high-ranking Russian diplomat said.

"They are required to provide visas and meet the requirements that arise from international events held on the UN site here. However, this does not take place. This has been going on for years," he said.

"We will further take efforts to seek this arbitration to take place," Vershinin said.

"We deem as inadmissible the moves by the Americans who in actual fact obstruct international contact within the UN framework," the senior Russian diplomat said.