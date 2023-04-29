No specific results on grain deal yet, says senior Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, April 29. /TASS/. There are no specific results yet that would signal that Russia’s terms regarding the grain deal have been met, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told reporters.

Commenting on the prospects for prolonging the initiative after May 18, the senior Russian diplomat said, "It’s late April now, and we still have time. Meanwhile, I can reiterate what we have been saying publicly at various levels, that so far we have no specific results that would indicate any progress toward meeting our requirements."

"We can say that the proposals Mr. UN Secretary-General formulated and handed over to the Russian foreign minister for Russian President Vladimir Putin to consider them contain some new ideas. We have repeatedly said that these proposals are being considered and worked on by relevant agencies," he added.