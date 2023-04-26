Putin, Pashinyan discuss situation in Karabakh over escalation in Lachin Corridor

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Kremlin press service reported on Wednesday.

"The development of the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh was discussed with an emphasis on solving practical tasks of ensuring stability and security in the region. In the context of the current escalation in the Lachin Corridor, the importance of strict adherence to the entire set of fundamental agreements between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan was stressed," its statement said.

The leaders agreed to continue interaction at various levels.

Earlier, the Armenian side reported the conversation.

Previously, Azerbaijan set up a checkpoint in the Lachin Corridor. The Armenian Foreign Ministry branded this as a flagrant violation of the 2020 trilateral statement.