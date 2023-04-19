Russia not to avoid contacts with US during Lavrov’s visit to New York — UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, April 19. /TASS/. Russia will not avoid meetings with US representatives during Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to the UN headquarters in New York in late April, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told reporters Wednesday.

"Not that I know of," he said, answering a question if any meetings between Lavrov and US representatives are planned. "I told at the press conference that we're not evading any meetings. If there is willingness on the part of the US, we will not run away from such a meeting."