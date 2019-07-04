Putin maintains friendly relations with Berlusconi

ROME, July 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he with the former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, whom he considers a "world-class politician", he said in an interview with Corriere della Sera on the eve of his official visit to Italy.

"With Berlusconi, we are bound by a long-term friendship. Silvio is a world-class politician, a real leader who defends the interests of his country on the international arena. His sincere desire to maintain and increase the potential between our countries deserves respect. We do not manage to see each other often, but when we have the opportunity, he never allows himself to talk about domestic politics. And I also don’t do that," Putin said.

Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said earlier that when the entire official work program is over, Putin is going to meet with Berlusconi.