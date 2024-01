STRELNA, January 28. /TASS/. So far, there is no information about a potential visit to Russia by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ visit to Russia, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"No, no information [about the visit," he said.

Abbas planned to visit Russia last fall but the visit was postponed for an indefinite period. During his phone call with the Palestinian leader on December 22, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated his invitation.