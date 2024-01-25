OSCE has no mechanism for expelling Russia — chair

VIENNA, January 26. /TASS/. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE)’s regulations do not envisage expelling its participants, said the OSCE’s current Chair-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Ian Borg.

"This organization has its own rules, and there is no mechanism on how to expel the participating states," the official said when asked to comment on the possibility of expelling Russia.

The previous OSCE Chair-in-Office, Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani, ruled out late last year the possibility of expelling Russia on the basis of the ‘consensus minus one’ principle, because it runs counter to the organization’s goals.