Russian embassy in touch with Afghan side on aircraft incident — MFA

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. The Russian embassy is in touch with the Afghan side on the incident with the private business jet Falcon 10B, which disappeared from radars late on Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

"The Russian embassy in Afghanistan is in touch with the local side. Contact was established immediately after a respective request was received from Rosaviatsiya (the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport - TASS). We are grateful to the Afghan side for help provided in the search operation," she said.

The Falcon 10 aircraft stopped establishing communication and disappeared from radars over the area of the Afghan-Tajik border late on Saturday. Six people were aboard the aircraft flying from Thailand to Moscow. Two of them were Russians, a source in operative services told TASS.