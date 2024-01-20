Ukrainian military’s shelling kills female civilian in Kherson Region

GENICHESK, January 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military’s shelling has killed a woman in the Kherson Region, the Russian Investigative Committee’s Military Investigation Department said in a statement.

"The Russian Investigative Committee’s military investigators have recorded another crime against civilians in the Kherson Region, committed by the Ukrainian armed forces. Ukrainian militants fired 155 mm munitions at the village of Kazachyi Lagerya, killing a woman," the statement reads.

The attack also damaged residential buildings.