Russian air defenses down Ukrainian drone in Bryansk Region

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russian air defenses downed a Ukrainian drone in the Bryansk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"An attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on facilities inside Russia using a fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle was thwarted at about 6:30 a.m. Moscow time (3:30 a.m. GMT) on January 20. On-duty air defenses destroyed the UAV over the Bryansk Region," the statement reads.

Regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz, in turn, wrote on Telegram that the incident had caused no casualties or damage. "A fixed-wing drone was destroyed over the Klintsovsky District. There were no casualties or damage. Response teams are working at the scene," he said.