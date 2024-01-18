Rumors of new pandemic threat were misinterpretation of WHO remarks — Russian watchdog

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russian consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said the World Health Organization's officials confirmed that online rumors about a looming pandemic due in May 2024 were a misinterpretation of the global organization's statement.

The watchdog consulted with WHO officials and the Russian Foreign Minsitry to discuss "reports, circulated by certain Telegram channels and alleging that the WHO director general had made a statement about a new pandemic due to break out in May 2024."

"Rospotrebnadzor consulted with diplomats from the Russian Foreign Ministry and officials from the WHO headquarters, who confirmed that these interpretations <…> were false," Rospotrebnadzor said.

"In its statement, the WHO referred to efforts aimed at drafting a new international agreement on anti-pandemic efforts, which is to be completed by May 2024," it said. "The decision to draft a new document was reached with Russia’s participation, during a special session of the World Health Assembly in December 2021."

The Russian watchdog said its specialists were taking most active part in ongoing discussions about the future agreement, sharing their experience of preventing and responding to epidemics.