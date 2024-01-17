Moscow determined to get Russian hostages out of Gaza — Russian Ministry

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Rescuing Russian citizens held hostage in the Gaza Strip is among Moscow’s top priorities in its contact with Hamas and Middle East nations, so these efforts will continue, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Russian Presidential Special Representative for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said at a meeting with the family of Alexander Lobanov, a Russian man in captivity, that "Russian diplomacy is taking vigorous efforts for his release as well as the rescue of other fellow citizens held in the Palestinian enclave."

"Bogdanov pointed out that this meaningful humanitarian issue is among the priorities in our contact with representatives of the Hamas political wing, as well as with the leaderships of a number of Middle East countries. Consistent and purposeful work in this regard has already brought about necessary results and will be continued," the ministry said.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory on October 7, when many Israelis living in the settlements near the border were killed and about 240 people, including children, women and the elderly, were taken hostage. Hamas views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.