MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. The Russian emergencies ministry’s Il-76 plane brought to Moscow another group of Russian citizens evacuated from the Gaza Strip, the ministry’s chief spokesman Roman Okhotenko told TASS early on Wednesday.

"The Russian emergencies ministry’s Il-76 plane has landed with 98 Russian citizens evacuated from the Gaza Strip on board. They were accompanied by doctors and counselors of the Russian emergencies ministry.