Kadyrov says attempted provocation thwarted in Chechnya amid riots in Dagestan

GROZNY, October 31. /TASS/. An attempted provocation following the mass unrest in Dagestan was thwarted in Chechnya on Monday night, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said on Monday.

"Such attempted provocation was very swiftly thwarted last night in the Chechen Republic. The local mass media and Minister for National Policy, Foreign Ties, Press and Information Akhmed Dudayev spotted fake calls and warned people against reckless actions. The police and National Guard were put on high alert to respond to any provocation," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Mass riots took place at Makhachkala airport on October 29 after the arrival of a regular flight from Tel Aviv amid the ongoing escalation in the Middle East. A crowd of several hundred people broke into the airport’s building and landing area. Later, they were pushed back by the police. According to the latest data, more than 20 people, including several police officers, were injured and 83 rioters were detained. The Dagestani authorities and clergy condemned the incident as an incendiary act.