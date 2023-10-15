Lavrov, Brazil’s Vieira discuss Palestine-Israeli settlement — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the de-escalation of the Palestine-Israeli conflict with his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira, underscoring that the settlement in the Middle East is possible only based on the international legal process.

"The sides discussed in substance measure of the UN Security Council, presidency over which has transferred to Brazil in October. The sides had an exchange of opinions about the ongoing situation in the Palestine-Israeli conflict area and potential further steps on de-escalation. The sides underscore a sharp need to ensure protection of civilians and to prevent the crisis from spreading to other countries of the region," the Russian Foreign Ministry said. "The Russian side underscored that there is no alternative to returning to the search for mutual acceptable solutions through the universally recognized international legal basis of the Middle East settlement, with the ultimate goal of establishment of an independent Palestinian state with a capital in Eastern Jerusalem that would co-exist in peace and security with Israel."

In addition, the Ministry added that the two ministers discussed the "ongoing issues of bilateral cooperation and reviewed the schedule of upcoming Russian-Brazilian contacts at various levels."

The conversation took place under Brazil’s initiative, the Ministry added.