China’s foreign political approaches close to Russia — Putin

TASS, October 15. The concept of international partnership proposed by China in the Belt and Road initiative is close to Russia, President Vladimir Putin said in the interview with the China Media Group.

"We welcome this initiative of President [of China] Xi Jinping. We are working together and are ready and will continue working. Our own ideas regarding development of the Eurasian Economic Union, for example, the buildup of Greater Eurasia, fully coincide with Chinese ideas within the framework of proposed Belt and Road cooperation," the Russian leader said.