MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup East thwarted two attempts by Ukrainian infantry groups to advance in the south Donetsk area, eliminating a Ukrainian reconnaissance team, Battlegroup Spokesman Oleg Chekhov told TASS.

"In the south Donetsk direction, units of Battlegroup East, with artillery support, thwarted two attempts by Ukrainian infantry groups to advance forward as well as an attempt at rotation near Staromayorskoye," Chekhov said. "Also, an enemy reconnaissance team was wiped out near Chervonoye," he added.

According to Chekhov, Russian artillerymen destroyed a Ukrainian BMP-2 near Uglesborochnaya and eliminated an infantry group near Vremevka.

The enemy lost five mortar crews in counterbattery fire, while a Lancet loitering munition destroyed a Paladin self-propelled artillery gun near Vremevka, the battlegroup spokesman reported.