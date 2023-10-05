Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh allowed only to monitor ceasefire — Putin

SOCHI, October 6. /TASS/. The mandate of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh permitted them only to oversee compliance with the ceasefire agreement, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

"The legal status of our peacekeepers was based exclusively on the November 2020 statement [approved by Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan]," Putin said.

"Their duties were limited only to monitoring compliance with the ceasefire agreements. That’s all," he added.