SOCHI, October 6. /TASS/. The Russian side welcomes Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al Sudani’s upcoming visit to Russia, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

Earlier, the visit was announced by the Foreign Ministry of Iraq. Reuters reported, citing unnamed sources, that the trip would take place on October 10-11.

"We have very good relations with Iraq. And we welcome the Iraqi prime minister’s visit to Russia," Putin said.