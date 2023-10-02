Lithuania reduces imports of Russian fertilizers by over 60% in 2023

VILNIUS, October 2. /TASS/. Lithuanian exporters cut their imports of Russian fertilizers by more than 60% in 2023, but they continue to buy them, taking advantage of EU bans on fertilizers with specific exclusions, according to the local Ministry of Agriculture.

"The volume of imports of Russian-made fertilizers from January to July of this year was 61.7% less than for the same period in 2022," the statement said.

During this period, 55,600 tons of fertilizer were imported, at a cost of 16.1 mln euro, while 145,300 tons were imported for 74.5 mln euro over the same period in 2022. Lithuania imported 203,700 tons of these products worth 104.5 mln euro in total last year, although this was already a 2.3-fold decrease from 2021.

According to analysts, imported fertilizers may be totally or partially re-exported to other nations rather than remaining in Lithuania.