Lavrov reaffirms Russia’s commitment to cooperating further with IAEA for security at ZNPP

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russia is set to continue its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in order to curb threats being posed to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant by the Kiev regime, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following a meeting between Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov and IAEA chief Rafael Grossi on the margins of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

At the meeting, Lavrov and Grossi "exchanged opinions on the key spheres of the Agency’s work. Security at the Zaporozhye NPP was discussed in detail, too. The Russian side reaffirmed its commitment to cooperating further with the Agency with a view to reducing threats being posed by the Kiev regime" to the nuclear facility, the statement reads.

Lavrov also "noted that the use of weapons with depleted uranium that the collective West has been supplying to the Kiev regime can cause a long-term devastating effect," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the meeting.