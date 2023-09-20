Kiev troops shelled DPR 33 times over past day

DONETSK, September 20. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine carried out a total of 33 shelling attacks targeting the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Tuesday, leaving one civilian dead and five injured, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said early on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 33 shelling attacks by Ukrainian armed groups," the statement says. "90 munitions of various types were fired in total."

One civilian was killed and five people were injured as a result of these attacks. The Ukrainian fire damaged 17 houses and two infrastructure facilities.