Russia urges sides to return to trilateral agreements on Karabakh — ministry

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Moscow is calling on the sides to return to compliance with the trilateral agreements of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The most important thing now is to immediately return to compliance with the trilateral agreements signed at the top level in 2020-2022, which lay out all measures for a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh issue," the ministry said in a statement, also urging the sides "to stop armed hostilities and to do everything possible in order to protect the population of Nagorno-Karabakh and defend its interests.".

"Due to a rapid escalation of armed hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, we strongly call upon the conflicting sides to immediately stop bloodshed, cease hostilities and prevent casualties among the civilian population," the ministry said.

"Currently, the Russian peacekeeping force is assisting the civilian population [of Nagorno-Karabakh], including providing medical aid to them, and is dealing with matters of evacuation," the ministry said.