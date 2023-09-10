Voter turnout in LPR exceeds 72%

LUGANSK, September 10. /TASS/. Voter turnout at the elections to legislatures of various levels in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) was 72.53%, deputy chairperson of the LPR election commission Marianna Sumskaya said on Sunday.

"The final turnout was 72.53% <…> All polling stations are closed, elections commissions are counting ballots," she said.

Single voting day elections are being held throughout Russia on September 8-10. The Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics and Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions are taking part for the first time. The DPR and LPR are electing their parliaments, which will elect heads of these republics in line with their constitutions. More than 4,000 election campaigns were held in 85 territories of Russia. Direct elections of top officials are taking place in 21 regions, and elections of local legislative bodies, in 20 territories.