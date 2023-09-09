Turnout at elections in Kherson Region above 62% on second day of voting

GENICHESK, September 9. /TASS/. The turnout in the election of members of the Kherson regional legislature on the second day of voting amounted to 62.68%, the chair of the regional election commission Marina Zakharova said at a news briefing.

"The commissions’ work was normal. The voter turnout did not ease during the day. The people went to the polling stations to vote in the same positive mood and with positive emotions, which is seen in the turnout statistics. To date, the turnout in the Kherson regional legislature election is 62.68%," she said.

The turnout in the Genichesk municipal district was at 45.74%, she added.

The first elections to the regional legislature and local governing bodies are being held in Kherson Region as part of the single voting day.