SIMFEROPOL, September 9. /TASS/. Air defenses have shot down two more drones in Crimea, the head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, said on his Telegram channel.

"Two more enemy drones have been shot down by air defense forces in western Crimea. Please trust only official sources of information," he wrote.

Earlier, Aksyonov said that one drone was shot down in the northwestern region of Crimea.