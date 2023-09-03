District election commission comes under shelling by Ukrainian troops in Zaporozhye Region

MELITOPOL, September 3. /TASS/. Members of a district election commission came under shelling by Ukrainian troops in the Zaporozhye Region, chairperson of the regional election commission Galina Katyushchenko told TASS on Sunday.

"Today, members of the district election commission who were working near the village of Ocheretovatoye came under shelling. The settlement is located three kilometers from the combat engagement line. Following the incident, the commission members continued to work and thanks to their courage people could cast their votes," she said.