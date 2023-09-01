Kiev troops shelled DPR territory 44 times in past day, ten civilians injured

DONETSK, September 1. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine carried out a total of 44 shelling attacks targeting the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Thursday, leaving ten civilians wounded, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said early on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 44 shelling attacks by Ukrainian armed groups," the mission said on its Telegram channel. "Ten civilians were reported to have been injured over the past day."

According to the mission, 138 munitions of various types were fired during these attacks, including 155mm munitions with a cluster charge.

As a result, six houses were damaged in the DPR cities of Donetsk and Gorlovka.