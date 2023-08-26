Ukrainian troops shell DPR over 60 times in 24 hours — Donetsk leader

DONETSK, August 26. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have shelled the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) more than 60 times over the past 24 hours, Acting DPR Head Denis Pushilin said on his Telegram channel.

"Over 60 bombardments have been registered, 203 rounds were fired using 122mm rocket artillery, 152mm and 155mm tube artillery, including the cluster type," he wrote.

Pushilin specified that five people were wounded in the shelling attack.

He added that seven residential buildings in Donetsk and one civilian infrastructure facility in Gorlovka had been damaged.