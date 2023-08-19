Ukrainian military tries to attack ZNPP with drones ten times a day — Rosenergoatom

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military makes at least ten attempts a day to attack the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant using unmanned aerial vehicles, Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the CEO of the Rosenergoatom concern, said on the Soloviev Live TV channel.

"As our experts have been able to see, Ukraine’s unmanned aerial vehicles make at least 10 attempts a day to reach the Zaporozhye NPP," Karchaa said, adding that the Ukrainian army also conducted constant bombardments in order to identify vulnerabilities in the plant's defenses.

Karchaa added that the power plant’s units were well-protected. The NPP does have vulnerabilities, but they have also been protected as much as possible, he said.

The 6 GW Zaporozhye NPP with its six power units is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. At the end of February 2022, the facility was put under control by Russian forces. Since then, the Ukrainian army has been systematically shelling both residential areas in Energodar and the NPP’s territory, using drones, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers.