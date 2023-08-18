Efforts to isolate Russia fail, developing states receptive to its foreign policy — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The West’s goal to isolate Russia have failed, with developing countries receptive to Moscow’s independent foreign policy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the International Affairs magazine.

"The second Russia-Africa summit held in July in St. Petersburg confirmed Moscow and the African countries’ strong commitment to continuing cooperation and expanding partnership relations. It also showed the existence of a shared outlook on the world underlying our interaction in the form of traditional spiritual and moral values. Despite the enormous pressure exerted by the West, 48 official delegations and representatives from five leading regional integration associations attended the meeting. Moreover, 27 African countries were represented at the level of heads of state and government. These figures clearly show that the developing countries are receptive to our country's independent foreign policy and that the United States and its allies’ efforts to isolate Russia internationally have failed," he said.

Helping strengthen its partners’ political, economic and technological sovereignty is the underlying vector of Russia’s cooperation with Africa, Lavrov noted. "We stand ready to share experience with our African friends in order to improve the sustainability and competitiveness of their public administration systems, ensure food security, and fulfil national socioeconomic development priority goals. Also, Africa sees Russia as a reliable partner in terms of maintaining military and political stability, settling regional conflicts, fighting terrorism and drug trafficking and other cross-border threats and challenges," he explained.

The summit opened up prospects for expanding Russia-Africa cooperation in various areas, "in particular, investment, regional economic integration, agriculture, energy, infrastructure construction, subsoil use, ICT, healthcare and education," the minister added.

"Our pilot project to establish a Russian industrial zone in Egypt deserves special mention. It is planned to become a platform for manufacturing and exporting goods to other countries in the region using the opportunities offered by the African Continental Free Trade Area. Russia remains a dependable supplier of energy resources, food, fertilizers and medicines to Africa. Humanitarian aid to African countries which need it the most remains one of the most sought-after areas of cooperation," he concluded.