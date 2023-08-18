People with racist worldview ‘at helm’ in West — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. People with a racist worldview are "at the helm" in Western countries these days and it is hard for them to come to terms with emerging multipolarity, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the International Affairs journal.

"Now, such people are ‘at the helm’ in the West as [EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy] Josep Borrell who divide the world into their ‘blooming garden’ and a ‘jungle’ where, in their opinion, the majority of people reside. With such a racist, I dare say, worldview, certainly, it is difficult to come to terms with the onset of multipolarity," the top Russian diplomat said.

According to him, these days few people deny the fact that "the Americans and their satellites are trying to slow down or even reverse the natural evolution process of international relations in the context of the shaping of a multipolar system." In this context, Lavrov noted that the US and its allies think it possible to "bend the entire world to their needs" including with the use of force as well as with unilateral sanctions, unauthorized by the UN Security Council, information and psychological operations and other means that the Russian foreign minister branded as "improper and illegitimate."

As Lavrov pointed out, the US and Europe’s political and economic circles are "reasonably concerned" that the shift to a multipolar system "is connected to serious geopolitical and economic losses and the complete breakup of globalization in its current iteration shaped according to Western templates." "Above all, they fear the prospect of losing the opportunity to feed off the rest of the world, thereby ensuring their own advanced economic growth at the expense of others," he emphasized.

Russia’s goals

The top Russian diplomat also highlighted Moscow’s priorities in the current geopolitical process. "Modern Russia sees its mission in maintaining the global balance of interests and shaping a fairer architecture of international relations," he noted. "We believe that ensuring conditions for mankind’s peaceful progressive development based on a unifying agenda should become the shared priority," Lavrov added.

The Russian foreign minister also said that reviving the UN’s ability to play a central part in coordinating the interests of member states was "one of the key tasks in that realm" and asserted that Russia was "by far not alone in this aspiration." "Increasingly more countries of the Global South and East begin to realize and articulate their national interests and conduct policy oriented toward their implementation in the spirit of international cooperation," Lavrov explained. "We support this trend, proceeding from a clear understanding that this is precisely where the future is," he concluded.